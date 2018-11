Police in Pokhara arrested Laxman Dhakal, 34, a resident of Lachwok of Machhapuchre Rural Municipality on allegedly charges of raping 17 years old girl of Shantinagar Pokhara on 29 November luring her to Pinakal Hotel in Pokhara.

Police arrested culprit from Kande Chuhine of Annapurna Rural Municipality 3.