3 Persons Die In Three Separate Road Accidents

Three persons killed in three separate road accidents in Saptari, Dailekh and Chitwan District. According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Pramila Devi Paswan, 38, of Rupni Rural Municipality-1 of Saptari district died after a van hit her near her home.

She died while undergoing treatment at Unique Hospital.

Gagan Pande, 49, a tractor driver of Gaidabaj of Mahabu Rural Municipality -4 of Mahabu died after a tractor he was travelling crashed at the road. Tractor driver Jhalak Bahadur Hamal, 28, was admitted to the hospital.

One person, who is yet to be identified, died at Bharatpur Hospital while undergoing a treatment. He was hit by a bus in Ramnagar of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-4