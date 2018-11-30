UAE Mission In Nepal Celebrated UAE’s 47th National Day

UAE Mission In Nepal Celebrated UAE’s 47th National Day

Nov. 30, 2018, 9:31 p.m.

UAE’s Mission in Nepal celebrated UAE’s 47the National Day hosting a reception and inviting the people of different walks of life. Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nepal Saeed Hamdan Alnaqbi hosted a reception to celebrate UAE’s 47th National Day. Vice president of Nepal Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest of the reception.

High government officials, political leaders, Chief of Nepal Army, Chief of Nepal Police, heads of the foreign mission based in Kathmandu, businesspersons, media and UAE’s citizens leaving in Nepal were also present in the reception.

UAE Nationl day.jpg

