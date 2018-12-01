7.0 Alaska Quake Damages Roads, Brings Scenes Of Chaos

7.0 Alaska Quake Damages Roads, Brings Scenes Of Chaos

Dec. 1, 2018, 8:47 a.m.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck near Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday morning crumbled roads and splintered buildings, sent residents scurrying for cover and triggered a tsunami warning for a time, authorities said.

The booming quake hit about 8:30 a.m. (12:30 p.m. ET) some 10 miles northeast of Anchorage, at a depth of 21 miles, according to the US Geological Survey. Aftershocks continued after the tsunami warning was canceled.

"It was very loud when it came," Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said. "It was very clear that this was something bigger than what we normally experience. We live in earthquake country so folks ... but this was a big one."

At KTVA-TV, a CNN affiliate, equipment was left hanging from the ceiling, windows were blown out and the roof collapsed.

It was absolutely terrifying," Kristin Dossett, a resident of Palmer, Alaska, told CNN.

Despite the confusion, Anchorage authorities said Friday night that no fatalities or serious injuries were reported.

It was the most violent quake she felt in her 37 years in a region where temblors are common, Dossett said. One aftershock moved her piano a foot and half from the wall.

"It shook like I have never felt anything shake before," she said.

"It just didn't stop. It kept going and got louder and louder, and things just fell everywhere — everything off my dressers, off my bookcases, my kitchen cupboard. Just broken glass everywhere."

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said it was clear this earthquake was bigger than what the city normally experiences.

"We live in earthquake country, so folks here are used to small tremblers," Berkowitz said. "But this was a big one."

The US Geological Survey has reported dozens of aftershocks. The largest, registering 5.7, was located in the city of Anchorage. Seismologists predicted many more in the coming days and weeks.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON THE QUAKE

The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management for a time urged residents to shelter in place.

The Municipal Light & Power utility reported that between 7,000 and 10,000 customers were without power.

"I could tell this was bigger than anything I'd been in before, and it wasn't going to stop," resident Philip Peterson said.

181130165343-07-alaska-earthquake-1130-exlarge-169.jpg

Michael West, the Alaska state seismologist, told CNN the 7.0 earthquake was felt up to 400 miles outside of Anchorage. West said damage reports across the region were beginning to arrive at the Alaska Earthquake Information Center.

West called it the most significant earthquake in Anchorage since 1964.

"I think it's safe to say that, not measured in magnitude or location but in terms of how strong the ground itself shook during the earthquake," he said during a question-and-answer session at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.

No fatalities were reported.

earthquke.jpg

Teachers 'keeping us under our tables'

High school student Alyson Petrie dove under tables in her classroom.

"I'm shaking and our teachers are keeping us under our tables and telling us there will be an after shocks maybe in 5 minutes, or tomorrow, we don't know," she tweeted. "I'm in the art classroom and everything is literally destroyed."

The Anchorage School District asked parents to pick up students when it was safe. The district posted on Facebook that it was assessing damage and safety at buildings.

Dimond High School senior Anna Krsnak was in second period when the earthquake hit. She told CNN that students were evacuated after the first main aftershock.

Courtesy: CNN

News Desk

Your Body May Not Cope With Evening Stress: Study
Nov 30, 2018
2.0 Review: Not Worth All The Sound And Fury
Nov 30, 2018
Race To Pull Greenhouse Gases From Air
Nov 30, 2018
'Siberian Unicorn' Walked Earth With Humans
Nov 29, 2018
Obesity May Increase Asthma Risk In Children: Study
Nov 29, 2018

More on International

Blast In China’s Hebei Province Kills 22, Injures At Least 22 By Reuters 3 days ago
Global Wage Growth Lowest Since 2008, While Women Still Earning 20 Per Cent Less Than Men By News Desk 3 days, 1 hour ago
Russia Seizes Ukrainian Naval Ships By News Desk 5 days ago
Congo Approves Clinical Trials For Ebola Treatments By Reuters 6 days ago
Leaning Tower Of Pisa Tilts A Little Less (But You’ll Hardly Notice) By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Giant Dust Storm Sweeps Across Australia By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal And Myanmar Signed Agreement On Trade, Cooperation and Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2018
Srinkhala Khatiwada Reached To Top 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2018
UAE Mission In Nepal Celebrated UAE’s 47th National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2018
Karuna Foundation Nepal Launches Painting And Music Of Amir Bomjan (Photo Features) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2018
Accelerate Progress Against HIV/AIDS By Making Quality Testing Accessible To All By Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh Nov 30, 2018
3 Persons Die In Three Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75