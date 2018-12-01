Nepal And Myanmar Signed Agreement On Trade, Cooperation and Investment

Nepal and Myanmar signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation on trade and investment. The MoU was signed by Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal and U Kyaw Tin, Union Minister, Ministry of International Cooperation of Myanmar.

Prime Minister K.P Shrma Oli and State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation on Trade and Investment between the two countries.

State Counsellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar had bilateral official talks with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. A wide range of issues pertaining to Nepal-Myanmar relations were discussed on the occasion. The Prime Minister and the State Counsellor noted with satisfaction the growing engagements between the two countries.

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bishnu Rimal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. Rajan Bhattarai, Foreign Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi, and other officials of the government of Nepal were present during the official talks.

Prime Minister presented a book prescribed for the Students of Grade Nine by the Government to the State Counsellor. Brief biography of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is anthologized in the book.

This afternoon, the Prime Minister of Nepal hosted a Luncheon in honour of the State Counsellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar and her delegation.