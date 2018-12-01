Prime Minister Oli Address Asia Pacific Summit

Prime Minister Oli Address Asia Pacific Summit

Dec. 1, 2018, 8:32 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that the 21st century should mark a common initiative for favorable justice, peace, equality, development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Oli said that international community has learned from Nepal’s successful peace process urging international community to work together for the world peace.

Asia-Pacific-Summit-@2018-3-1024x683.jpg

Along with the Prime Minister Oli, heads of states and governments including Cambodian leader Hun Sen and State Counselor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, former Indian prime minister HD.Devegoda, former prime minister of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and India’s ruling party leader Vijaya Jolly also addressed the inaugural session.

The ‘Asia Pacific Summit-2018’ has officially kicked off in the capital city this morning. Heads of states and governments from six countries along with distinguished guests from other countries are participating in the two-day conference.

Organized by South Korea-based Universal Peace Federation and supported by the Government of Nepal, 1,500 guests, including Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, are taking part in the event.

Other notable attendees included senior leader of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party Vijay Jolly, former Indian prime minister HD Devegowda, former Pakistani prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Nauru President Baron Waqa, Philippines Vice-president Maria Leonor G Robredo, Samoa Head of State Vaaleto’a Sualauvi II Tuimalealiifano and Tuvalu Governor General Iakoba TaeiaItaleli, according to Bishnu Giri, media coordinator for the event.

Asia-Pacific-Summit-@2018-4-1024x683.jpg

Speakers of parliaments, parliamentarians, religious leaders, women leaders and representatives of the media, academia, business, arts and civil society are also attending the event.

‘Addressing Critical Challenges of Our Time: Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values’ is the theme of the summit that will see debates and discussions on various contemporary issues concerning the world. The summit will conclude with a Kathmandu Declaration.

Separate sessions will then follow on climate change, peace initiatives, good governance and role of MPs, role of civil society, role of media, world peace process and peace projects, according to the organizers.

Asia-Pacific-Summit-@2018-12-1024x683.jpg

News Desk

George HW Bush, Former US President, Dies Aged 94
Dec 01, 2018
Sperm Count 50% Lower In Men Whose Fathers Smoke: Study
Dec 01, 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Puts Up A Dull Show, Badhaai Ho Shines
Dec 01, 2018
US Proposes Changes To H1B Visas; To Be Given To Most Skilled, Highest Paid Foreign Workers
Dec 01, 2018
7.0 Alaska Quake Damages Roads, Brings Scenes Of Chaos
Dec 01, 2018

More on News

30th World Aids Day Marked in Kathmandu Urging People to Scale-Up Testing For HIV By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Nepal And Myanmar Signed Agreement On Trade, Cooperation and Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 53 minutes ago
Srinkhala Khatiwada Reached To Top 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
UAE Mission In Nepal Celebrated UAE’s 47th National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
President Bhandari To Participate COP 24 In Katowice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
The Rape And Murder Of 13 Years Old Nirmala Panta Is A Test Case For The Government : UN Special Rapporteur (Detailed of Preliminary Observations) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Shrinkhala Khatiwada Won Head To Head Challenges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2018
George HW Bush, Former US President, Dies Aged 94 By News Desk Dec 01, 2018
An Appeal To The Rt. Honorable President Bidhya Devi Bhandari By Chanda Rana Dec 01, 2018
Sperm Count 50% Lower In Men Whose Fathers Smoke: Study By News Desk Dec 01, 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Puts Up A Dull Show, Badhaai Ho Shines By News Desk Dec 01, 2018
US Proposes Changes To H1B Visas; To Be Given To Most Skilled, Highest Paid Foreign Workers By News Desk Dec 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75