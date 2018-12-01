Shrinkhala Khatiwada Won Head To Head Challenges

Miss Shrinkhala has now Officially won the Head to Head Challenge and in her journey to Miss World Top 30. This is the Proud moment that Miss World Nepal,

Miss World Nepal, Shrinkhala has Conveyed Many thanks from her heart to all the Nepalese in her recent Video release and Extended her love and said it has given has the huge moral pressure which she shall try her best in fulfilling the dream of achieving the Blue Crown of Miss World 2018.

There is the High Chance that Miss World Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada would win ” Multimedia Award”. Thanks to all the supporters and Fans who voted her for her and believed in her. Keep Supporting her as She is by far the top contender for the title Crown.

