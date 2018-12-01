Thugs Of Hindostan Puts Up A Dull Show, Badhaai Ho Shines

Dec. 1, 2018, 10:14 a.m.

The month of November gave movie buffs Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan, one of the most-awaited releases of 2018. The fans of Khan and Bachchan thronged the theaters but only to return disappointed. As a result, the film failed to perform at the ticket counters.

The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial managed to set the cash registers ringing only on its opening day. It earned a record-breaking Rs 52.25 crore on day one but the film’s collection got weaker with each passing day. Touted as Yash Raj Films’ biggest project, Thugs of Hindostan has until now minted Rs 150.32 crore. The other box office turkeys of the month were Mohalla Assi, Pihu and Bhaiaji Superhitt. All three films struggled at the box office and failed in attracting the audience to the theaters.

By the end of the first week, Sunny Deol starrer Mohalla Assi earned Rs 1.60 crore, Vinod Kapri’s survival film with a 2-year-old as a protagonist minted Rs 2.50 crore in one week and Bhaiaji Superhitt had Rs 6 crore in its kitty by the end of week one. With November releases failing to entertain cinephiles, last month’s release, Badhaai Ho came to the rescue.

The disappointing festive weekend of Diwali was saved by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho. The film smashed many records and after running successfully in theaters for six weeks, it minted Rs 134.65 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Badhaai Ho returns to form again, (the film) benefited due to the dismal box office performance of Thugs of Hindostan.” The film added to the list of hits of Ayushmann Khurrana whose last three films, Andhadhun, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi pulled people to theaters and was also appreciated by critics.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer sci-fi film 2.0 is expected to break records of all other 2018 releases. The film made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore has had a mammoth opening. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie opened at Rs 20.25 crore at the box office. Beating expectations, 2.0 also grossed a combined total of Rs 21.5 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Thugs of Hindostan might have made for a dull Diwali but 2.0, a non-festive release, has come as no less than a festival for movie buffs. It will be interesting to see its performance at the ticket counters.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

