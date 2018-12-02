Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Urges Supporter Let’s Still Give Our Best

Miss Nepal Shriknhala Khatiwaada calls to accept loss gracefully in final round. Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada calls all her supporters and well wishers to concede loss gracefully to Miss Singapore in Miss World 2018 Head to Head Challenge Final.

And to clear the misconception, head to head and beauty with a purpose are different challenges. Head to head won't affect our beauty with a purpose results.

“There are still more challenges and judges choices left to make complete 30. Let’s still give our best.”

“.. Let see how beautiful we Nepali are gracefully accepting our loss,” writes Shrinkhala in her Instagram. “Thank you for getting me in top 20 of head to head. There are still more challenges and judges choices left to make the complete top 30.”

In first round completion, Shrinkhala secured the first match. However, she lost with Vanessa Peh of Singapore who reached at the top 30.

“I'm out of captions, I guess I said a lot in the video.. but let's show how beautiful we Nepalese are by gracefully accepting our loss. Thank you for getting me to top 20 of head to head. There are still more challenges and judges choices left to make the complete top 30. Let's still give our best,” writes Khatiwada in her face book Wall. I'm so happy for you Singapore, you totally deserve it. Love you.