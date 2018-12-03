Four Killed In Three Separate Road Accidents

Four people killed in three separate road accidents in Dang, Sunsari and Kailali districts. According to a daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, Bishnu Rimal, 21, and Divanand Koirala, 23, died after a motorbike they were travelling collided with bullock. Two other sustained injuries were taken to Medical College in Kohalpur. The bullock was heading to Kalakunda from Tikapur Municipality 7 of Kaliali district.

Bhimsen Thapa, 17, Jalaura of Ghorrahi Sub-Municipality died after a motorbike hit him Sodikula of same municipality ward 10. He died at Health Science Academy Ghorahi.

Motorcycle driver, who also sustained injury, was taken to Bhairawa for further treatment. Bauka Sha, 40, of Inaruwa Municipality-3 died after a bus hit him at high way. He died while undergoing treatment in Golden Hospital in Biratnagar.