Menuka Poudel’s Hope Alive In Saregamapa

In the last Saregamapa episode, the actors of Zee TV shows become guests for the evening. Suprit Chakraborty and Bharat K Rajesh were eliminated.

Menuka Poudel and Saregampa Li’l Champs winner Shreyan Bhattacharya sang ‘dil diyan gallan’ from the movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. They scored 88.7%. Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Trivedi were guests for the evening.

Ishita Vishwakarma with Saregampa Li’l Champs winner Anjali Gaikwad sang ‘jane kya baat hai’, scoring 99.3%. Sara Ali Khan called Amrita Singh to share Ishita Vishwakarma’s beautiful singing.

Today’s (01.12.18) Saregamapa 2018 episode began with a performance by all three-celebrity judges. They sang ‘mehbooba mehbooba’. Previous contestants from Saregamapa Li’l Champs came to perform with the current contestants.

Rani Ko-HE-nur and Saregamapa Li’l Champs previous contestant Dhrun Tikku sang ‘hawa ke sath sath’ from the movie ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’. The jury gave them 88%. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput danced with each other.

Tanmay Chaturvedi and Jayash Kumar sang ‘hanikaarak bapu’ from the movie ‘Dangal’, scoring 94%. Shekhar Ravjiani said that he is happy to see Tanmay Chaturvedi’s growth. Saregamapa Li’l Champs previous contestant Jayash Kumar brought a collage for Sara Ali Khan. Aishwarya Pandit sang with Li’l Champ Shanmukha Priya. Their performance of ‘kurbaan hua’ gained them 92%. Wajid Khan said that it was a fantastic performance.

Sushant Singh Rajput danced with the contestant’s mothers. The Saregamapa 1 dec WU update ends. Saregamapa Precap: Scenes of upcoming performances and fun games with the contestants were shown.

Courtesy: Tellybest.com