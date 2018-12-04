Nepal And US Jointly Handed Over Newly-Reconstructed Secondary School

Nepal And US Jointly Handed Over Newly-Reconstructed Secondary School

Dec. 4, 2018, 4:09 p.m.

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal, Randy W. Berry—in partnership with the National Reconstruction Authority, the Ministry of Education, and the Asian Development Bank—handed over Gaurishankar Secondary School in Ramechhap. This school was severely damaged during the 2015 earthquake and is the first of 29 new, permanent schools that are being reconstructed with the support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to a press release issued by The U.S. Embassy in Nepal, at the event Ambassador Berry said, “The United States is proud to partner with the government and people of Nepal to build back safer and stronger. A healthy and educated country can overcome the hardships faced following the 2015 earthquake and enable Nepal to progress further along its path to self-reliance.”

In consultation with the Government of Nepal and other development partners, the United States prioritized rebuilding public facilities--especially schools and health facilities--because education and health are critical to a resilient society and necessary to avoid development backsliding following the 2015 earthquakes. Research shows that girls in developing countries may increase their wages later in life by up to 25 percent with each additional year of secondary schooling. In addition, education has a ripple effect that positively influences health outcomes for women and their families. Likewise, access to quality health services is essential to ensure a healthy population that can contribute to the economic prosperity of Nepal. To support Nepal’s health and education, USAID is currently working to reconstruct at total of 36 schools and health facilities in earthquake-affected regions.

Since the 2015 earthquakes, USAID has invested more than $190 million in earthquake response and recovery. These funds helped homeowners to rebuild over 43,000 homes to modern safety standards; train more than 15,000 engineers, contractors, architects, masons, and carpenter on earthquake-resistant construction techniques; build over 1,000 temporary learning centers and 250 transitional learning structures; and provide critical school materials to allow over 97,000 vulnerable students to resume their education with minimal disruption.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nirmala Panta’s Case Gains Momentum Again
Dec 04, 2018
Three Die And Two Injure In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents
Dec 04, 2018
Japanese Officials Assures Support NAC To Resume NAC Flight
Dec 04, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Honored By Makemytrip Ltd. At Star Partners Awards Ceremony
Dec 04, 2018
Shrinkhala Khatiwada Secured Her Spot In Miss World Final
Dec 04, 2018

More on News

Nirmala Panta’s Case Gains Momentum Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
Shrinkhala Khatiwada Secured Her Spot In Miss World Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 52 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Five Newly Constructed Bridges to Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 18 minutes ago
Nepal To Play Role To Hold Summit In Pakistan : PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
30th World Aids Day Marked in Kathmandu Urging People to Scale-Up Testing For HIV By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
Prime Minister Oli Address Asia Pacific Summit By News Desk 2 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Three Die And Two Injure In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2018
Japanese Officials Assures Support NAC To Resume NAC Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2018
From Cinnamon To Pepper: Use These 5 Spices To Lose Weight And Reduce Belly Fat In Winters By News Desk Dec 04, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Honored By Makemytrip Ltd. At Star Partners Awards Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2018
Luka Modric Beats Ronaldo To Win Ballon d'Or By News Desk Dec 04, 2018
Menuka Poudel’s Hope Alive In Saregamapa By News Desk Dec 03, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75