Shrinkhala Khatiwada Secured Her Spot In Miss World Final

Dec. 4, 2018, 8:24 a.m.

Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada win a Beauty with a Purpose and Multimedia winner of 2018.

Khatiwada who is competing for Miss World 2018 crown in Sanya, China secured a win over other two multimedia award finalists — Mexico and Kenya and bagged a place in top 30 finalists’ berth in the beauty pageant.

According to organizer, the overall Multimedia Award based on all social media platforms, audience engagement, creative content and influence secures the winner with a place in the top 30 of Miss World Final 2018.

