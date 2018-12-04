Three Die And Two Injure In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents

Three people killed and two seriously injured in three separate road accidents in Siraha, Morang and Palpa districts.

One died and one injured when a motorcycle coiled with each other. Kashinandhan Mahara, 35, a resident of Siraha rural municipality-7 died at Neuro Hospital, Biratnagar during the treatment and the treatment of a person travelling in other motorbike is under way at Mangalam Hospital, Mirchaiya.

According to a daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, when a motorcycle went out of control, Amit Dhimal, 25, died during his treatment at Araniko Hospital, Ullabari and pillion Boris Dhimal, who sustained serious, was admiteted for further treatment at Nobel Hospital, Biratnagar.

Ganesh Regmi, 37, a resident of Tamsen municipality-9 died on the spot when his motorcycle went uncontrolled and fell down around 100 meter.