Five people killed in four separate road accidents in Tanahu, Mahottari, Panchthar, Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta East) and Kalikot districts. According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Cholnath Ghimire, 75, of Bandipur Rural Municipality-5 died after a bus hit him at Prithi Highway near his home Yamfa of same Rural Municipality. He died in Damauli Hospital.

Dharbendra Mahara, 17, of Gaushala Municipaltiy-3 died after a tractor he was travelling crashed in Lalgadh of the municipality. He died on the way to Model Hospital Lalgadh. Two other injured in the accident were admitted to the hospital. Police is searching the driver who ran away after accident.

Bimala Kumari Rai, 45, of Phidim Municipality-3 of Panchthar district died after a motorbike hit her near her home. She died in Ilam Hospital while undergoing a treatment.

Nabin Raj Gautam, 37, of Debchuli Municipality-15 of Nawalparasi East died after unknown vehicles hit him in east west high way. He died in the Bharatpur district hospital while undergoing a treatment.

Parba Pande, 30, Khandachakra Municipality-4 died after a tractor crashed in Karnali Highway in same area. The tractor fell 400 meters from the road. Two other injured were admitted to the Kalikot district Hospital for further treatment.