Nepal, India Sort Out Concerns Over Pancheshwar Dam

After four decades of uncertainty, Nepal, India Sort Out Concerns Over Pancheshwar Dam In Uttarakhand

Dec. 5, 2018, 3:26 p.m.

Chairman of the Central Water Commission, S Masood Hussaini, on Friday (30 November) announced that the impending technical issues with respect to the Pancheshwar Dam which is being constructed in Uttarakhand has been finally been put to rest between India and Nepal.

Situated on the Mahakali river, the dam falls in Champawat district of the state and is said to resolve the current water and power crisis that the two countries jointly face. The dam has been a plan since the last four decades but never saw the light of day.

Tribune India quoted Hussaini as saying, “Only non-technical matters such as the sharing of water, cost of the project as well as some provisions of the Indo-Nepal water treaty are to be resolved between the two countries now.”

He was reportedly carrying out a survey of the site for the first time along with a team of experts. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been submitted by Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited last year.

Hussaini further added that, “There were over 250 objections on the DPR prepared by WAPCOS. These objections were on things such as the dam height, hydrological design and other technical details. However, they have been sorted out by experts of both countries.”

News Desk

Nepal Is Not A Satellite State Of Any Country: Former PM Nepal
Dec 05, 2018
Priyanka Chopra Rates Her Happiness Level On A Scale Of 1-10
Dec 05, 2018
Being A Night Owl Increases Risk Of Heart Disease, Type 2 Diabetes: Study
Dec 05, 2018
Rats And Pigeons 'Replace Iconic Species'
Dec 05, 2018
Pashupati Temples Prepares To Celebrate Bala Chaturdashi
Dec 05, 2018

More on Water and Energy

Bangladesh Agrees To Import 500 MW Electricity From Upper Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal, Bangladesh Joint Energy Mechanism To Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Budhigandkai Hydropower Project Will Start Soon: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 19 hours ago
Water And Power: Mega-Dams, Mega-Damage? By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
UPPER ARUN Take-Off Stage By A Correspondent 1 week, 4 days ago
Nepal-China Will Start The Construction of Cross Border Transmission Line Soon: Energy Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Not A Satellite State Of Any Country: Former PM Nepal By News Desk Dec 05, 2018
Nepal's Janakpur And Ayodhya To Become Twin Cities As UP Signs Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2018
Five People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2018
Priyanka Chopra Rates Her Happiness Level On A Scale Of 1-10 By News Desk Dec 05, 2018
Nepal Is Committed To Preserve Natural Forest: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2018
Asia Pacific Summit Consensus To Controversy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75