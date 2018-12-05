Nepal, India Sort Out Concerns Over Pancheshwar Dam

Chairman of the Central Water Commission, S Masood Hussaini, on Friday (30 November) announced that the impending technical issues with respect to the Pancheshwar Dam which is being constructed in Uttarakhand has been finally been put to rest between India and Nepal.

Situated on the Mahakali river, the dam falls in Champawat district of the state and is said to resolve the current water and power crisis that the two countries jointly face. The dam has been a plan since the last four decades but never saw the light of day.

Tribune India quoted Hussaini as saying, “Only non-technical matters such as the sharing of water, cost of the project as well as some provisions of the Indo-Nepal water treaty are to be resolved between the two countries now.”

He was reportedly carrying out a survey of the site for the first time along with a team of experts. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been submitted by Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited last year.

Hussaini further added that, “There were over 250 objections on the DPR prepared by WAPCOS. These objections were on things such as the dam height, hydrological design and other technical details. However, they have been sorted out by experts of both countries.”