ADB’s Report Points Out How To Improve Delivery Of Water Supply And Sanitation Services In Nepal

Secretary of Ministry of Water Supply Gajendra Kukar Thakur said that operational model of small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project has already proved as a best community managed project of Nepal.

Addressing seminar organized to discuss Insights from Evaluation assessing impacts of water and sanitation initiative, secretary Thakur has also made it clear that Nepal is planning to invite private sectors participation in the water and sanitation sector.

“Our new act will broadly address the issue of private sector participation in drinking water sector,” said secretary Thakur. Hosted by Asian Development Bank, the seminar discussed learning from their recent evaluation of water supply and sanitation sectors. These evaluations conducted by ADB’s Independent Evaluation Department, with the objective of learning from the success and failure of its objects, provide evidence on the potential to scale up its model in Nepal and other countries in the region.

Principle Evaluation Specialist of IED Tamoo Ueda, evaluation specialist IED Garrett Kilroy and Project director 3rd Small Towns Water Supply Sanitation project Sector presented the findings of the evaluation.

Moderated by Veronique Salze-Lozac’h, Deputy Director General of IED, Secretary Thakur, Vivian Castro-Wooldridge, Urban Development Specialist, SAUW, Kulmani Devkota, Chairperson WUSC Briendranagar, Surkhet, Small Towns Project, Sunil Kumar Das, Director General of DWSS and Nadira Khawaja, WASH sector leader of SNV Netherlands Development Organizations shared their views.

Nepal’s small towns are rapidly expanding along its east-west highways and near the border with India, and playing an important role in linking the country’s rural and urban economies,” said Veronique Salze-Lozac’h. “Because of this, small towns can make a strong contribution to advancing economic development and reducing poverty.”