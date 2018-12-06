Embassy Of Finland Kathmandu Hosted A Reception

Ambassador of Finland to Nepal Pertti Anttinen and Mrs. Katriina Apajalahti hosted a reception on the occasion of the 101th Independence Day of Finland at Kathmandu.

Organized by Embassy of Finland Kathmandu, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest of the reception. People from various walks of life including chairperson of Human Rights Commission, judges of Supreme Court, political leaders, high officials from government of Nepal, head of the foreign mission based in Kathmandu, Citizens of Finland based in Kathmandu, businessmen and others attended the reception.

Addressing the program, ambassador of Finland to Nepal Pertti Anttinen said that Finland has been providing support to Nepal in the areas of water and sanitation, education and other sectors.