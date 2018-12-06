Embassy Of Finland Kathmandu Hosted A Reception

Embassy Of Finland Kathmandu Hosted A Reception

Dec. 6, 2018, 9:17 p.m.

Ambassador of Finland to Nepal Pertti Anttinen and Mrs. Katriina Apajalahti hosted a reception on the occasion of the 101th Independence Day of Finland at Kathmandu.

Organized by Embassy of Finland Kathmandu, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest of the reception. People from various walks of life including chairperson of Human Rights Commission, judges of Supreme Court, political leaders, high officials from government of Nepal, head of the foreign mission based in Kathmandu, Citizens of Finland based in Kathmandu, businessmen and others attended the reception.

Addressing the program, ambassador of Finland to Nepal Pertti Anttinen said that Finland has been providing support to Nepal in the areas of water and sanitation, education and other sectors.

Finland national day reception

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

German Ambassador To Nepal Opens Workshop On Integrated Water Resources Management In the Himalayan Region
Dec 06, 2018
ADB’s Report Points Out How To Improve Delivery Of Water Supply And Sanitation Services In Nepal
Dec 06, 2018
Menuka Disqualify For Top 10 Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Dec 06, 2018
Embassy Of Thailand In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception
Dec 05, 2018
Speakers Cal For Promotion Of Volunteerism In All Provinces
Dec 05, 2018

More on News

German Ambassador To Nepal Opens Workshop On Integrated Water Resources Management In the Himalayan Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
ADB’s Report Points Out How To Improve Delivery Of Water Supply And Sanitation Services In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 22 minutes ago
Embassy Of Thailand In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Speakers Cal For Promotion Of Volunteerism In All Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Is Not A Satellite State Of Any Country: Former PM Nepal By News Desk 1 day, 9 hours ago
Nepal's Janakpur And Ayodhya To Become Twin Cities As UP Signs Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

26 Years of Babri Demolition: Security Net Over Ayodhya By News Desk Dec 06, 2018
Menuka Disqualify For Top 10 Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2018
Nepal, India Sort Out Concerns Over Pancheshwar Dam By News Desk Dec 05, 2018
Five People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2018
Priyanka Chopra Rates Her Happiness Level On A Scale Of 1-10 By News Desk Dec 05, 2018
Nepal Is Committed To Preserve Natural Forest: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75