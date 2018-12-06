Menuka Disqualify For Top 10 Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Nepali singer could not make it to the top ten of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. In her face book, singer Menuka Poudel disclosed this. She reached up to 11. However, her last performance was not as par and she secured just 86 percent.

This is the first time Nepali singer reached top 11. “It is a matter of pride for me to reach at the top 11. I will come back next year again,” wrote Menuka in her face book.

Menuka is a first singer who received a great applauded in early competition. “ I am coming back Kathmandu to complete my work,” said Menuka, who is visually blind.

Video interview courtesy to YouTube