3 Killed In Road Accidents

Three persons killed in three separate road accidents in Chitwan, Sidhupalchwok and Katmandu.

According to a daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, Jiya Yadav, 3, of Kechana Rural Municipality of Jhapa, died after microbus hit him in Samakhhusi of Kathmandu.

Biva Bhujel, 80, of Riddhi Khola of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-29 died after container truck hit him near his house. She died while an undergoing treatment in Bharatpur Hospital.

Ashok Majhi, 27, died after he falls from tractor he was travelling in Bodegaun of Indrawati Rural Municpality-11 of Sindhupalchwok District.