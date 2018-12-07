3 Killed In Road Accidents

Dec. 7, 2018, 11:18 a.m.

Three persons killed in three separate road accidents in Chitwan, Sidhupalchwok and Katmandu.

According to a daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, Jiya Yadav, 3, of Kechana Rural Municipality of Jhapa, died after microbus hit him in Samakhhusi of Kathmandu.

Biva Bhujel, 80, of Riddhi Khola of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-29 died after container truck hit him near his house. She died while an undergoing treatment in Bharatpur Hospital.

Ashok Majhi, 27, died after he falls from tractor he was travelling in Bodegaun of Indrawati Rural Municpality-11 of Sindhupalchwok District.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Has Made Immense Progress In Terms Of Gender Equality: Ambassador Veronica Cody
Dec 07, 2018
SAARC Promotes Regional Collaboration In Almost Every Aspect Of Development
Dec 07, 2018
SAARC Secretary General Inaugurated Seventh International Conference of the International Society of Obstetric Fistula Surgeons
Dec 07, 2018
Nepal Ranks 11th By Extreme Weather Report
Dec 07, 2018
German Ambassador To Nepal Opens Workshop On Integrated Water Resources Management In the Himalayan Region
Dec 06, 2018

