At a time when Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatidwada reached at the final of Miss World 2018, Manita Devkota Miss Nepal 2018 wins Miss Universe 2018 National Gift Auction First Prize in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receiving the award, Devkota said that it is a matter for pride for her to win the award for Nepal. Her gift sold at 310000 Thaibhat at auction.