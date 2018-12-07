Nepal Ranks 11th By Extreme Weather Report

Nepal Ranks 11th By Extreme Weather Report

Dec. 7, 2018, 7:37 a.m.

In a report that places Nepal 11th among countries most affected by extreme weather events in the last 20 years, four of the Nepal’s neighbors are placed even higher. Prepared by Germanwatch, an independent development organization, . Bangladesh at 7, Pakistan at 8 and India at 14th in the report and Myanmar is at rank 3.

These rankings are based on a Climate Risk Index (CRI) developed by Germanwatch. It analyses quantified impacts of extreme weather events, in terms of fatalities and economic losses. It accounts for these impacts in absolute as well as relative terms.

Although India suffered 73,212 casualties during 1998-2017 and its annual average casualties during 1998-2017 was 3,660, second only to Myanmar’s 7,048, an adjustment for population places Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal above India on the list. For assessing economic impact, the CRI also looks at losses per unit GDP of each country.

These rankings are based on a Climate Risk Index (CRI) developed by Germanwatch. In a separate list that looked at CRI for 2017 alone, India is again ranked at 14, while Nepal is at 4 and Bangladesh at 9.

The report mentions massive rains that affected 40 million people and caused 1,200 deaths in these three countries in 2017. Sri Lanka, whose 20-year rank is 31, is at rank 2 in 2017 (a year in which heavy rain and landslides left more than 200 dead).

Conversely, Myanmar and Pakistan, which are among the most affected 15 for 1998-2017, improve to ranks 69 and 33 respectively for 2017. Myanmar’s position in the 20-year list is largely on account of Cyclone Nargis in 2008, which left an estimated 1.40 lakh people dead.

Courtesy: Indian Express

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Has Made Immense Progress In Terms Of Gender Equality: Ambassador Veronica Cody
Dec 07, 2018
3 Killed In Road Accidents
Dec 07, 2018
SAARC Promotes Regional Collaboration In Almost Every Aspect Of Development
Dec 07, 2018
SAARC Secretary General Inaugurated Seventh International Conference of the International Society of Obstetric Fistula Surgeons
Dec 07, 2018
German Ambassador To Nepal Opens Workshop On Integrated Water Resources Management In the Himalayan Region
Dec 06, 2018

More on Enviornment

Rats And Pigeons 'Replace Iconic Species' By News Desk 2 days, 6 hours ago
Race To Pull Greenhouse Gases From Air By News Desk 1 week ago
'Siberian Unicorn' Walked Earth With Humans By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal’s NAP Project To Accommodate All the Stake Holders: GCF-NAP Project Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Nepal Holds Pre-COP 24 National Level Talanoa Dialogue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
MOFE Will Accommodate All The Views In COP Status Paper: MoFE Secretary Dr. Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Has Made Immense Progress In Terms Of Gender Equality: Ambassador Veronica Cody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2018
3 Killed In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2018
SAARC Promotes Regional Collaboration In Almost Every Aspect Of Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2018
SAARC Secretary General Inaugurated Seventh International Conference of the International Society of Obstetric Fistula Surgeons By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2018
Air Pollution Exposure Linked To Breast Cancer: Study By News Desk Dec 07, 2018
Miss Universe Nepal Manita Devkota Wins Miss Universe 2018 National Gift Auction By News Desk Dec 07, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75