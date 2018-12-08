FAO CONTRIBUTION 40 Years In Nepal

Only a few international organizations have seen Nepal’s long and painful transformation from a backward, remote and isolated country to its current state with modern links of the nation across the globe. FAO is one of them.

Entering in Nepal in 1951, on the advent of democracy, FAO has remained a major development partner of Nepal, supporting the country with new technology required for modernizing its agriculture system.

FAO has been providing assistance to the agricultural and rural development in Nepal since it became a member of the organization on 21 November of 1951.

Over the period, Nepal has invested huge amount of resources and brought many new technologies. However, Nepal has still a long way to go before commercialization of its agriculture.

The contribution of agriculture in the national economy is still high and agriculture is still a dominant factor of the economy.

To commemorate its presence in Nepal, FAO organized a program in Kathmandu recently. Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative in Nepal, said, “FAO’s contribution has been significant in the introduction and institutionalization of Integrated Pest Management and Farmer Field School programs in Nepal. FAO has also contributed in promoting livestock product commercialization through agri-business promotion and improving livelihood of small holder farmers.”

Speaking at the event to mark the Anniversary of the FAO Country Office in Nepal, he highlighted the recent achievements of the organization.

Dr Pipoppinyo said, “Today, FAO’s work in Nepal concentrates on building technical capacity by providing technical assistance to the Government for policy development and implementation and it works to enhance agricultural production systems to make them more resilient to climate change.”

Finance Minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada attended FAO Nepal’s 40th anniversary reception.

At the function attended by ambassadors and diplomats based in Kathmandu, UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand, heads of UN agencies and agriculture experts, Dr Yubak Dhoj GC, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, said that the Government of Nepal is looking forward to working with FAO in the donor supported areas of sustainable agriculture and livestock production, effective management of natural resources and inclusive livelihood.

Dr B N Oli, Secretary of the Ministry of Forest and Environment, in his message, said that efforts of FAO in the landslide treatment and mitigation and bringing degraded land back to productive activities are highly commendable.

Appreciating the continued implementation support of FAO in agro forestry, leasehold forest, community forest and non-wood forest products, Dr Oli said, “FAO has proven to be a reliable development partner of the Government of Nepal.”

FAO was among the first United Nations agencies to commence field work in Nepal, focusing initially on agriculture and rural development.

After the FAO Country Office was established in Nepal in 1977, the organization is doing a lot of work and it will continue to do more in the coming days with the Government of Nepal in the field of agriculture, livestock, fisheries, forestry and control of bird flu.

FAO’s 55 full-fledged country offices around the world, including in Nepal, are celebrating their 40th anniversary between 2017 and 2019. Nepal joined 10 countries in Asia Pacific to showcase its achievements in the 34th FAO Asia and the Pacific Regional Conference held last year in Fiji.