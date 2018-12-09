Morgan Freeman Has Divine Meeting With Spiritual Leader In Nepal

Morgan Freeman‘s TV show on religion and culture has taken him far and wide, and most recently the actor was blessed by one of the holiest figures in Nepal and India.

The “Shawshank Redemption” star traveled to Kathmandu at the end of November for his National Geographic series, “The Story of God with Morgan Freeman.” He was even spotted by the U.S. Embassy in Nepal walking around town.

Academy award winner Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is in Kathmandu to shoot religious TV series “The Story Of God”. A tweet by the University of North Texas mentioned that professor Pankaj Jain is in Kathmandu along with Freeman.

“Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman recently visited us in Kathmandu. It was our family’s privilege and honor to spend a whole day with him, while he and his crew shot a documentary around and about us. I found Morgan humble, gentle, a bit shy and very much down-to-earth. He was curious about everything. Over early-afternoon home-made khaja, we talked about some of his greatest movies, and how he got the voice for which he is so famous. It was indeed joyous, uplifting time spent in the presence of dignified greatness. Gratitude to Atulya for making this happen,” write Ashutosh Tiwari in his face book wall.

Morgan spent time learning about Jainism with His Holiness Swastishri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Panditacharyavarya Mahaswamiji.

The Swami heads up some of the most ancient Jain temples in South India, including the famous 1000 Pillar Temple in Moodabidri.

The Blast obtained video of Freeman being blessed by the Swami by tying a holy thread to the star’s hand and giving him a coconut, which we’re told are traditional gifts from monks used to symbolize blessings.

Sources at the 2-hour meeting between the two tell us Morgan’s great knowledge of all religions, “totally blew His Holiness away!”

We’re told Morgan was particularly interested in learning about Jainism and its way of life, especially considering it was the religion that also inspired peaceful, non-violent leaders like Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

We’re told the two really hit it off, and the holy monk compared Morgan to legendary Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan. The two even exchanged information after Morgan was invited to the Swami’s ashram and temples in Moodabidri.

Our source at the meeting tell us 81-year-old Morgan accepted the invite to attend the ashram, before exchanging goodbyes. BTW, in case you’re wondering about that swastika-looking symbol in the video … it’s called a fylfot cross and it’s one of the holiest symbols in the Jain religion.

