Three Die In Separate Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Surkhet and Pyuthan Districts

Three persons died in three separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Surkhet and Pyuthan districts. According to a daily central news bulletin of Nepal Police, Subas Surkheti, 29, a resident of Surkhet died after a motorbike he was driving collided in a pool in Milan Chwok of Tokha Municipality 6. He died while undergoing a treatment in Grandy Hospital. Sudip Surkheti, 18, who was travelling in the motorbike, is undergoing a treatment in serious condition.

The motorcycle collided after Surkhet was unable t control it.

Nineteen years old boy, who is yet to identify, died after his motorbike collided with a power tailor in Tinkune Chwok of Birendranagar Municipality -10 of Surkhet district. He died at hospital, Prakash Sijapati, a resident of same municipality, who was traveling in the motorbike was admitted to Nepalgung Hospital for further treatment.

Bishnu Prasad Poudel, 34, driver of a JCB died in an accident at Salthati of Mallarani Rural Municipality of Pyuthan district. The JCB crashed after the break fail. He died at district hospital in Bijuwar.