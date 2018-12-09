Three Die In Separate Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Surkhet and Pyuthan Districts

Three Die In Separate Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Surkhet and Pyuthan Districts

Dec. 9, 2018, 1:02 p.m.

Three persons died in three separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Surkhet and Pyuthan districts. According to a daily central news bulletin of Nepal Police, Subas Surkheti, 29, a resident of Surkhet died after a motorbike he was driving collided in a pool in Milan Chwok of Tokha Municipality 6. He died while undergoing a treatment in Grandy Hospital. Sudip Surkheti, 18, who was travelling in the motorbike, is undergoing a treatment in serious condition.

The motorcycle collided after Surkhet was unable t control it.

Nineteen years old boy, who is yet to identify, died after his motorbike collided with a power tailor in Tinkune Chwok of Birendranagar Municipality -10 of Surkhet district. He died at hospital, Prakash Sijapati, a resident of same municipality, who was traveling in the motorbike was admitted to Nepalgung Hospital for further treatment.

Bishnu Prasad Poudel, 34, driver of a JCB died in an accident at Salthati of Mallarani Rural Municipality of Pyuthan district. The JCB crashed after the break fail. He died at district hospital in Bijuwar.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hotel Yak & Yeti Kathmandu Organizes Pre-Christmas Event
Dec 09, 2018
A Dangerous Pest Is On Its Way To Nepal
Dec 09, 2018
Morgan Freeman Has Divine Meeting With Spiritual Leader In Nepal
Dec 09, 2018
Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce De Leon Secured Miss World Title: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Secured 12th Positions
Dec 08, 2018
Miss Nepal Srinkhala Khatiwada Contesting Final Miss World
Dec 08, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

3 Killed In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Five People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Three Die And Two Injure In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Four Killed In Three Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Seven Died And 50 Injured In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
3 Persons Die In Three Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Hotel Yak & Yeti Kathmandu Organizes Pre-Christmas Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2018
A Dangerous Pest Is On Its Way To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2018
NEPAL’S 16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM #HearMeToo: Kathmandu's Female Tempo Drivers By Saima Pun Dec 09, 2018
CASE OF NIRMALA PANTA: UN Concerned By A Correspondent Dec 09, 2018
“Patan's Priority Is Infrastructure” By Keshab Poudel Dec 09, 2018
Ustad Zakir Hussain’s Concert By Abhishekh Adhikari Dec 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75