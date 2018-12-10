3 Die In Separate Road Accidents In Saptari And Kapilvastu

Three persons died in two separate road accidents in Saptari and Kapilvastu districts. Jaskaran Mandal, 32, a resident of Saptari Rajbiraj municipality-15 dead during his treatment at Sagarmatha Regional Hospital when a tractor knocked down a motorbike near Khadopul, Saptari. Similarly, Pujan Shrestha, 55, a resident of Saptari-Kanchanpur municipality-12 died when a motorbike hit him.

According to a daily central news bulletin of Nepal Police, Basant Khanal, 30, a resident of Bandganga municipality-6 died on the way to hospital when a motorbike was uncontrolled and he was laid down approximately 20 meter from his motorbike.