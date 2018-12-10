3 Die In Separate Road Accidents In Saptari And Kapilvastu

3 Die In Separate Road Accidents In Saptari And Kapilvastu

Dec. 10, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Three persons died in two separate road accidents in Saptari and Kapilvastu districts. Jaskaran Mandal, 32, a resident of Saptari Rajbiraj municipality-15 dead during his treatment at Sagarmatha Regional Hospital when a tractor knocked down a motorbike near Khadopul, Saptari. Similarly, Pujan Shrestha, 55, a resident of Saptari-Kanchanpur municipality-12 died when a motorbike hit him.

According to a daily central news bulletin of Nepal Police, Basant Khanal, 30, a resident of Bandganga municipality-6 died on the way to hospital when a motorbike was uncontrolled and he was laid down approximately 20 meter from his motorbike.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hotel Yak & Yeti Kathmandu Organizes Pre-Christmas Event
Dec 09, 2018
A Dangerous Pest Is On Its Way To Nepal
Dec 09, 2018
Three Die In Separate Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Surkhet and Pyuthan Districts
Dec 09, 2018
Morgan Freeman Has Divine Meeting With Spiritual Leader In Nepal
Dec 09, 2018
Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce De Leon Secured Miss World Title: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Secured 12th Positions
Dec 08, 2018

