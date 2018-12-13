Home Minister Thapa Thanks EU For Supporting Nepal In Disaster Management

Home Minister Thapa Thanks EU For Supporting Nepal In Disaster Management

Dec. 13, 2018, 6:26 p.m.

Veronica Cody, Ambassador of Delegation of the European Union to Nepal, paid a courtesy call to Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal today at his office in Singhdurbar. During the meeting, both the sides focused their discussion on how to cooperate and collaborate with European Union in the areas of disaster management.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Home Affairs press secretariat, home minister Thapa thanked European Union for its support during the earthquake and other disasters. Minister Thapa said that there is a lack of capable manpower and equipment to carryout disaster management he said that Nepal is expecting such support from EU.

European Union’s ambassador to Nepal Cody also hailed the role played by Nepal in the areas of disaster management. Ambassador said that EU has been supporting Nepal in disaster management and she is ready to provide additional support.

