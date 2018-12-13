Japanese Ambassador Inaugurates School Building In Dhading

Japan Inaugurates the Reconstructed School Building in Rubi Valley, Dhading District

Dec. 13, 2018, 12:19 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo inaugurated a school building at Shree Chyamradevi Secondary School in Dhading District which was damaged by the earthquake in 2015. The school is the sole educational institution in Rubi Valley Rural Municipality in Dhading District.

The Government of Japan extended financial assistance of US Dollars 90,909 (NPR approximately 9.2 million) to a local NGO, HEED Nepal, under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). HEED Nepal has been in charge of reconstructing the damaged school building. This financial assistance is in addition to the earthquake recovery support that Japan has provided to the Government of Nepal.

IMG_2690.JPG

Shree Chyamradevi Secondary School provides education to 407 students from the Early Childhood Development level to Class 10. The devastating earthquake hit the school building, and since then some of the students were obliged to study in temporary classrooms. The reconstruction of the school building will now provide a quakeproof, comfortable and safe learning environment to approximately 90 students.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu, the Embassy of Japan believes that this project can contribute to achieve the ‘Build Back Better’ concept, while enabling students a better educational environment. The Embassy also believes that the project further enhances the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is Committed To Universal Health Coverage: DPM Yadav
Dec 13, 2018
Mayor Shakya Opens Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T-20 Cricket Tournament
Dec 13, 2018
The Fifty-sixth Session of the Programming Committee of SAARC Concluded
Dec 12, 2018
More Countries Pursue Sustainable Energy Policies
Dec 12, 2018
Celebrating Mountains Day With Stories From The Himalayas
Dec 12, 2018

More on News

Nepal Is Committed To Universal Health Coverage: DPM Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Constitutional Council Recommended Supreme Court Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana For The Post Of Chief Justice By News Desk 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
The Fifty-sixth Session of the Programming Committee of SAARC Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 27 minutes ago
Japanese Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception On National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
SAARC Secretariat Celebrates Chartered Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
Nepal Has Made Immense Progress In Terms Of Gender Equality: Ambassador Veronica Cody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Mayor Shakya Opens Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T-20 Cricket Tournament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2018
Kapil Sharma Ties The Knot With Ginni Chatrath By News Desk Dec 13, 2018
Man Trapped For Two Days In Grease Vent By News Desk Dec 13, 2018
Prospect of Nepal – Korea Relations in the Perspective of Trade, Tourism, Investment and Labour By Park Young-sik Dec 12, 2018
More Countries Pursue Sustainable Energy Policies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2018
Solving Puzzles At Old Age Might Not Boost Declining Mental Health: Study By News Desk Dec 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75