Japanese Ambassador Inaugurates School Building In Dhading

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo inaugurated a school building at Shree Chyamradevi Secondary School in Dhading District which was damaged by the earthquake in 2015. The school is the sole educational institution in Rubi Valley Rural Municipality in Dhading District.

The Government of Japan extended financial assistance of US Dollars 90,909 (NPR approximately 9.2 million) to a local NGO, HEED Nepal, under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). HEED Nepal has been in charge of reconstructing the damaged school building. This financial assistance is in addition to the earthquake recovery support that Japan has provided to the Government of Nepal.

Shree Chyamradevi Secondary School provides education to 407 students from the Early Childhood Development level to Class 10. The devastating earthquake hit the school building, and since then some of the students were obliged to study in temporary classrooms. The reconstruction of the school building will now provide a quakeproof, comfortable and safe learning environment to approximately 90 students.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu, the Embassy of Japan believes that this project can contribute to achieve the ‘Build Back Better’ concept, while enabling students a better educational environment. The Embassy also believes that the project further enhances the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal.