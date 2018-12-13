Kapil Sharma Ties The Knot With Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma Ties The Knot With Ginni Chatrath

After dating each other for a long time, comedy king Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath finally tied the knot on Wednesday. The lovebirds took their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and family in attendance.

The wedding took place in Jalandhar on December 12. Attending the festivities were many celebrities, including the likes of Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa among others.

Earlier, Kapil’s wedding card had taken over the internet. The wedding invite read, “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018.”

“We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of our loved ones. Lots of love,” the card further read.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath will host a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14.

On the work front, Kapil will soon make a return to the small screen with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show will also feature Kapil’s frenemy Krushna in a significant role. It will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

