More Activism Require To End Gender Based Violence In Nepal

Dec. 14, 2018, 4:09 p.m.

Member of Parliament and leader of Nepal Communist Party Amrita Thapa Magar expressed her commitment to fight against gender based violence in Nepal.

Addressing a discussion program against gender based violence; Magar said that women need to fight against such violence. Organised by Samjhuauta Nepal with support from Christian Aid Nepal, Nepali Congress Central Committee member and former member of parliament Dina Upadhyaya also expressed her party’s commitment against gender based violence.

Upadhayaya said that gender based violence is rampant despite the efforts of the government. She said that the there need to have more activism against gender based violence.

Organized to create opportunities for dialogue and sharing of experiences of Gender-Based Violence with government counterparts, victims/survivors, civil society and media, speakers raised the issues of Gender Based violence in half day discussion program.

Gender based violance.jpg

Presenting her paper, advocate Bishnu Maya Bhusal highlighted the legal solutions to the issues. Shova Lama, GBV and GESI, highlighted the way forward.

Along with Parliamentarian, government representatives and representative from Women and Social Parliamentary Committee, speakers also suggested ways out to end gender based violence in the country.

