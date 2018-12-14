Nepal To Replace Petrol And Diesel Generating Electricity: Minister Pun

Nepal To Replace Petrol And Diesel Generating Electricity: Minister Pun

Dec. 14, 2018, 8:50 a.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun Ananta said that the government is working to replace diesel, petrol and LPG through the electrification.

Addressing a program in Narayani Irrigation Project in Birjgung, minister Pun said through the expansion of electric vehicles and electric heater the import of petroleum products will be reduced.

“We are now spending 200 billion rupees to import petroleum products to run the vehicles and 40 billion equivalents LPG to cook foods. This can be reduced investing in hydropower sector,” said minister Pun. He also said that the time has come to concentrate debates on prosperity and development. There need to generate more employment to prevent over 5 million youth going abroad for job.

Minister Pun said that the government is committed to generate 10000 MW of power in ten years. He said that agriculture is main stay of Nepali economy and there need to increase irrigation to boost agriculture production.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Global IME Bank Opens 133 Brach Office In Godavari of Kailali District
Dec 14, 2018
Nepal’s Economic Growth Likely To Reach 6.5: IMF’s Staff Assessment
Dec 14, 2018
Nepal-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Concludes
Dec 13, 2018
Home Minister Thapa Thanks EU For Supporting Nepal In Disaster Management
Dec 13, 2018
ADB Says Asia's Growth Outlook Steady
Dec 13, 2018

More on Water and Energy

More Countries Pursue Sustainable Energy Policies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
CHILIME-TRISHULI Nepal, Europe Partnership By A Correspondent 6 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal, India Sort Out Concerns Over Pancheshwar Dam By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Bangladesh Agrees To Import 500 MW Electricity From Upper Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal, Bangladesh Joint Energy Mechanism To Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Budhigandkai Hydropower Project Will Start Soon: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Global IME Bank Opens 133 Brach Office In Godavari of Kailali District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2018
Nepal’s Economic Growth Likely To Reach 6.5: IMF’s Staff Assessment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2018
People With Low Risk Thyroid Cancer Can Receive Lower Doses Of Radiation Treatment: Study By News Desk Dec 14, 2018
Juno Snaps Giant Jupiter Polar Storms By News Desk Dec 14, 2018
Nepal-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2018
Home Minister Thapa Thanks EU For Supporting Nepal In Disaster Management By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75