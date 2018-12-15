Hot Bath May Improve Inflammation, Metabolism: Study

Hot Bath May Improve Inflammation, Metabolism: Study

Dec. 15, 2018, 9:06 a.m.

If you are unable to exercise, a hot water treatment may help improve inflammation and blood sugar (glucose) levels, particularly in overweight men, suggests a new study. Physical stress such as exercise can increases the level of an inflammatory chemical (IL-6), which activates the release of anti-inflammatory substances to combat unhealthily high levels of inflammation, known as chronic low-grade inflammation.

However, a hot-water immersion may “improve aspects of the inflammatory profile and enhance glucose metabolism in sedentary, overweight males and might have implications for improving metabolic health in populations unable to meet the current physical activity recommendations”, said researchers including Christof Andreas Leicht from the Loughborough University in the UK.

For the study, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, the team included a group of sedentary, overweight men who participated in both hot-water immersion and ambient room temperature (control) trials separated by at least three days.

In the hot water trial, the volunteers sat immersed up to their necks in 102-degree Fahrenheit water. The research team measured the men’s heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature every 15 minutes throughout both the control and immersion conditions. Blood samples were taken again two hours after each session.

The researchers found that a single hot-water immersion session causes the elevation of IL-6 levels in the blood and increased nitric oxide production, but did not change the expression of heat shock protein 72 — another protein suggested to be important for health.

However, a two-week treatment period in which the men participated in daily hot-water baths showed a reduction of fasting blood sugar and insulin levels as well as improved low-grade inflammation at rest.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

What Chance Has Nasa Of Finding Life On Mars?
Dec 15, 2018
Mohamed Salah Wins African Award For Second Year
Dec 15, 2018
People With Low Risk Thyroid Cancer Can Receive Lower Doses Of Radiation Treatment: Study
Dec 14, 2018
Juno Snaps Giant Jupiter Polar Storms
Dec 14, 2018
Constitutional Council Recommended Supreme Court Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana For The Post Of Chief Justice
Dec 13, 2018

More on Health

People With Low Risk Thyroid Cancer Can Receive Lower Doses Of Radiation Treatment: Study By News Desk 1 day, 6 hours ago
Solving Puzzles At Old Age Might Not Boost Declining Mental Health: Study By News Desk 3 days, 6 hours ago
Sufficient Sleep In Childhood May Lead To Healthy BMI Later By News Desk 4 days, 6 hours ago
Light From Cellphones, Laptops Can Reset Internal Clock By News Desk 5 days, 6 hours ago
SAARC Secretary General Inaugurated Seventh International Conference of the International Society of Obstetric Fistula Surgeons By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Air Pollution Exposure Linked To Breast Cancer: Study By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

SAARC Cultural Festival On Traditional Dance Holds In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2018
Nepal Continues To Follow Trade Liberalization: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2018
What Chance Has Nasa Of Finding Life On Mars? By News Desk Dec 15, 2018
Mohamed Salah Wins African Award For Second Year By News Desk Dec 15, 2018
17 People Killed And 15 Injured In Truck Accident In Nuwakot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2018
More Activism Require To End Gender Based Violence In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75