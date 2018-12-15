SAARC Cultural Festival On Traditional Dance Holds In Kathmandu

Dec. 15, 2018, 10:37 a.m.

“The South Asian countries are heirs to a rich tradition of dance and music from the ancient times. The dance traditions of our countries have evolved drawing inspiration from each other,” said Amjad Hussain B. Sial, Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). He was addressing the Closing Ceremony of the SAARC Cultural Festival on Traditional Dance in Kathmandu this evening.

Organized by the SAARC Cultural Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal, the four-day Festival brought together artists from the Member States to showcase their talents as well as some of the best classical dances of the region.

“In today’s world where many elements of culture and traditions are being overshadowed due to the impact of globalization, our artists have largely managed to keep alive South Asia’s dance traditions,” the Secretary General said. “Events such as this Festival play an important role in preserving and promoting the traditional dances of the SAARC region.”

The Secretary thanked the SAARC Cultural Centre for making sustained efforts in preserving the region’s cultural and traditional heritage through events as this Festival.

He also thanked the Government of Nepal, particularly the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, in facilitating the organization of the Festival in Kathmandu.

