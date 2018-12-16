Mahasamiti Members Demand To Restore Constitutional Monarchy and Hindu State

Mahasamiti Members Demand To Restore Constitutional Monarchy and Hindu State

Dec. 16, 2018, 2:04 p.m.

Factional and divided, Nepali Congress Party workers demanded to revive its own past glory and commitment as a party of liberal democracy rather than a follower of communist bunch.

They also argued that Nepali Congress should follow the path shown by BP Koirala to revive the party’s organization. Along with former leaders of NC KB, Gurung, Govinda Raj Joshi, General Secretary Dr. Shashanka Koirala, Dr. Shekhar Koirala are also pressing to revive the party’s ideology.

Gurung and Joshi said that Nepali Congress need to debate on its ideological base rather than other minor issues. “Only following B.P. ideology can save our party,” said Joshi.

In the first day meeting, there were more formalities. However, the second day was different with the NC leaders and workers are firmly speaking their convictions regarding the party.

Although top Nepali Congress leaders slammed the KP Sharma Oli-led government ‘for failing to deliver services to the public in their inaugural session, workers of Nepali Congress expressed their anger over the top leaders who are mostly concerned about their own vested interest.

At a time a group of leaders under Krishna Prasad Sitaula and his team are pressuring to retain stand on secularism and current political stand to ignore BP, other workers are pressuring in the Mahasamiti meeting to restore NC earlier line for Hindu State and constitutional monarchy.

Although NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and top party leaders accused the government of trying to sabotage federalism, Vice-presidents Bimalendra Nidhi and Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar and general secretaries Shashank Koirala and Purna Bahadur Khadka said the government had failed to live up to people’s expectation.

Senior leader Ramchandra Paudel said the government was not delivering service to the public, but it was blaming others. He also said the government was trying to create a new class of elites by giving incentives to political leaders. He said the NC should free the country from communist authoritarianism.

Congress-Mahasamiti-Baithak-KTM-3.jpg

Participated by over 1,600 Maha Samiti members are taking part in the jamboree that will run for six days, the Maha Samiti will finalize the party’s new statute. As there is growing dispute on the issue of Hindu state and secularism, Nepali Congress will unlikely to come out a unanimous decision on the draft statute amendment.

