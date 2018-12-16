NEA Signs Performance Agreement With Employees

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising has signed performance contract agreements with the section chiefs of the Distribution and Consumer Services, Directorate of NEA posted under Heatauda Regional office.

MD Ghising, has started the system of signing performance contracts with the division and project chiefs to enhance their output a year ago. On Saturday, Ghising signed on a contract paper with chief of Heatautda regional Nawaraj Subedi, at the eastern regional office of NEA Hetauda.

NEA expects the performance contracts to enhance the output of its employees and subsequently contribute in making NEA a financially strong institution.

NEA also informed that it will continue with the performance contract system with chiefs of the offices and projects in the future too. As per NEA, it will provide cash incentive to chiefs of distribution centers if they are able to achieve at least 50 per cent of the target regarding loss reduction and outstanding due settlement.

As per data maintained by NEA, it faced 22.9 per cent loss till mid-July and it has targeted to reduce it to 20 per cent by the end of this fiscal year.

In presence of Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun, Secretary Dr. Sanjaya Sharma and board of director Bishwo Prakash Gautam, ten other head of branches signed agreement with Deputy Executive Director of DCS Harraj Neupane.

NEA has already signed such agreement with regional head offices and head of distribution offices of Janakpur, Surkhet and Nepalgunj.

According to NEA, it will help loss reduction, leakage control, reducing administrative expenses, outstanding due settlement and increment in the number of consumers are the criteria of the contract.

Addressing the program, minister Pun directed NEA’s employee to improve their working pattern to deliver service to the people making NEA competitive and capable. He said that NEA has been losing huge revenue due to loss of electricity and directed concerned authorities to control the electricity theft.

On the occasion, MD Ghising directed the NEA staffers to implement the rules and regulations effectively in their working areas. “We have strong rules and laws for loss reduction and leakage control, so you have to implement them effectively,” he stated.

NEA’s managing director Kulman Ghising also directed section heads to work with moral, transparent, professional and under the chain of command. He also directed to take strong actions to control electricity theft, enhancing the system, due collections. Managing Director Ghising has also signed similar agreement with Ministry.

Electricity leakage in Hetauda regional office was 13.37 last year and it is 8.02 percent by November.