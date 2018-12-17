Former King Gyanendra Arrives In A Weeklong Pokhara Tour

Former King Gyanendra Arrives In A Weeklong Pokhara Tour

Dec. 17, 2018, 9:08 p.m.

As soon as former King Gyanendra arrived in Pokhara airport for his weeklong personal visit, large numbers of sympathizers of monarch chanted the slogan urging King to take the lead.

From airport and outside, supporters of monarchy and Hindu Kingdom stood along the two sides of roads carrying play cards and photo graphs of King Gyanendra. He was welcomed by his supporters offering floor and buckeye.

Former King Gyanendra arrived today in Pokhara for a week a long visit. During his visit, former King will visit some temples and worships god and goddess around Pokhara Valley.

ex-Gyanendra-Shaha_visit_pokhara8.jpg

ex-Gyanendra-Shaha_visit_pokhara3.jpg

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar

