Miss Nepal Manita Devkota reaches top 10 in Miss Universe. This is the first time any Miss Nepal reaches to such a highest position. Even Miss Nepal Shrinkhala she reached top 15.

Miss Nepal Devkota both got tripped up during the evening gown competition. First up was Green, who wore a glamorous, fitted silver dress with a thigh-high split. Green tried to walk slowly down the runway, but her heels ended up getting caught in her gown, prompting her to stop and adjust.

Devkota wore a white and orange asymmetrical ombre gown that flowed effortlessly. She stumbled toward the end of runway but maintained her composure.

Despite struggling down the runway, Green advanced to the final three. Unfortunately Devkota was not so lucky. She was eliminated.

Miss Nepal Manita Devkota walks on the stage during the Miss Universe 2018 competition. She made it to the top 10. This year our Miss Nepal world, Miss nepal universe and miss Nepal earth has broken the records. This makes us believe we are capable to achieve big.

This year Miss world Nepal and Miss Universe Nepal were phenomenal. They made us believe that we can have the best contestant each year to break the record that we have till date. Winning a title doesn’t happen overnight.

Miss Universe 2018 brought women from across 94 nations together for the biggest pageant in the world.

The contestants gathered in Bangkok Sunday night for a live, three-hour special that featured everything from a swimsuit competition and evening gown showing to the infamous final question.