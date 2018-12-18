8 Dead In Fire At Hospital In Mumbai Andheri

A major fire broke out on Monday at a Mumbai hospital killing at least eight people, disaster management officials said. Over 140 people have been rescued so far. Six were killed on Monday, and two died this morning, taking the number of dead to eight.

One of the victims is a six-month-old baby, the police said.

The fire brigade got a call around 4 pm about the blaze at the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in suburban Andheri, the official from the city civic body's disaster management cell said.

10 fire engines were sent to the spot, officials said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames and evacuate the patients.

The patients were shifted to Cooper Hospital, Holy Spirit Hospital, P Thackeray Trauma Hospital, Hiranandani Hospital, Siddharth Hospital and Seven Hills hospital.

"The cause of the fire is not known yet. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is responsible for the fire audits, whether they carried out fire audits or not, that will be investigated," Mumbai Mayor V Mahadeshwar told news agency ANI.

