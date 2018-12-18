NAC Launches Online Ticketing

Dec. 18, 2018, 11:08 a.m.

Executive Chairman of Nepal Airlines Madan Kharel has launched online ticketing amid a function on Monday at NAC head office. After the beginning of this, passengers can purchase tickets from their home for domestic flights.

Executive Chairman Kharel said that this is a part of NAC strategy to provide additional service to its customers.

Nepal Airlines Corporation has started online ticketing for domestic flights from Monday. NAC launched online ticketing for international flights since 2017 August. Director of Service Amrit Man Shrestha highlighted the importance of online line ticketing in NAC system.

