Radisson Hotel Brings The Night Of Merriment

Dec. 18, 2018, 11:13 a.m.

Radisson Hotel to ignite the holiday spirit has come up with the concept of tree lighting for our in-house guests, and visitors staying away from their home this festive season. A Christmas tree was put up and lighted today at the lobby.

IMG_3298.jpg

The tree is the vital commodity of the festive season and will be put until New Years. The hotel started the event with the essence of the ceremony mood to give the feeling of “Home away from Home” for in-house guests, visitors and working professionals at Radisson Hotel. The management organized the free flow of mulled wine and snacks at the lobby of the main building of Radisson Hotel. Guests staying in-house and guests during check-in enjoyed the mingling around with the hotel management while feeling festive.

IMG_3196.jpg

Christmas Carol by the children from mendies home made the event merrier. There were 15 children playing English and Nepali carol. Every Christmas Radisson Hotel celebrates opening of the festive with Christmas cake mixing and tree lighting to give surprise & delight to the guest.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

