Japan Extends Assistance To WFP Nepal For Karnali Province Of Nepal

Japan has decided to earmark an assistance of five hundred thousand US dollars (US$ 500,000) for executing the activities of the World Food Program (WFP), Nepal. This is aimed to support the ongoing Mother and Child Health Nutrition (MCHN) Programme, to improve the nutritional status of pregnant and lactating women and children live in five remote districts of Karnali Province of Nepal.

In Karnali Province, the ratio of maldeveloped children between 6 to 59 months stands at 54.5%, which is the highest rate in Nepal. It is an indicator of public health emergency and chronic undernutrition in the region and 60% of women still give birth at home.

The Government of Japan has extended this assistance to WFP Nepal to continue its efforts to reduce food insecurity, by reducing the chronic undernutrition children to 15% by 2030. It will also help significantly to improve health and nutrition services during pregnancy, childbirth, also for monitoring children’s growth and nutrition counseling in 128 health facilities at the municipal level.

The Assistance extended by the Government of Japan to the people of Nepal will support reducing the impacts of malnutrition and food insecurity and will contribute to ensure food security and achieve zero-hunger in Nepal to meet the target of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Embassy believes that this support will further consolidate the friendly and cooperative relations that so happily exists between Japan and Nepal.