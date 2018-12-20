Melamchi Contractor CMC Row: Nepal Government Is In Wrong Footing ?

If a directive given by Ministry of Water Supply and Sanitation to Immigration Department to prevent foreigners hired in Melamchi Drinking Water Project’s by Cooperativa Muratorie Cementisti (CMC) to the international court, Nepal will have to pay a big price.

CMC, which has been making effort to push Nepal in trap, has finally found the issue thanks to immature decision of Nepal government.

After the directives of the government, Department of Immigration prevented dozens of foreigners Chinese, Italian and Pilipino hired in Melamchi Drinking Water Project’s by Cooperativa Muratori e Cementisti (CMC) on Monday. On the eve of the Christmas, Melamchi’s workers were stopped by Immigration officials at TIA.

Secretary of Ministry Gajendra Thakur reportedly directed the officials. However, the directive questions Nepal’s stand on free moment of foreigners.

After the recent disputes, Melamchi Drinking Water Project has landed in diplomatic controversy between Nepal and Italy as well.

CMC, which was building the project, is facing financial crisis recently. However, government officials on the basis of their own judgement took harsh decision which will ultimately boomerang Nepal will millions of dollars in compensation,

Government officials said that they took the decision on the ground that the company has decided to abandon it due to its worrisome financial state. However, Officials of Cooperativa Muratori e Cementisti (CMC) di Ravenna, not to be identified, claimed that they had submitted a letter informing the government about its decision to discontinue with the water project if the government refused to accept the proposal.

Nepali representatives of the Italian firm had visited the project office on Sunday and submitted a letter stating that they would not be able to continue with the project.

CMC has been claiming additional Rs.2 billion variation citing the reason of earthquake and other delay. Recently, they demanded 390 million to continue work. However, after instructions from the Ministry of Water Supply, the Melamchi Drinking Water Project refused to acknowledge the letter.

“Shankar Prasad Subedi, joint secretary of the ministry, told The Himalayan Times that CMC had decided to abandon the project citing lack of funds. “The ministry has yet to decide what steps to take regarding the issue, but we are firm that the company must complete the project at any cost,” Subedi told to The Himalayan Times.

As per Subedi, CMC wanted the government to provide additional funds, but the government had made it clear it would provide funds only after completion of the project. After the government refused to give funds, Italian officials from CMC decided to return home.

CMC is involved in over 80 projects in 21 countries. It generates a huge chunk of revenue from projects owned by government and state-owned companies throughout the world.

The government has initiated the process of confiscating around Rs 3 billion in performance bond of the Italian contractor of Melamchi Drinking Water Project after it decided to abandon the crucial water project.

“We have already directed Melamchi Drinking Water Development Committee to direct Nepali banks to seize the guarantee amount,” said Thakur. “We took this decision as the Italian company was intent on contract termination despite repeated requests to complete the project. The officials of the Italian firm also informed us that their company was on the verge of bankruptcy and they did not have adequate funds to complete the project,” Thakur told The Himalayan Times.

The current actions of Nepal government is as wishes of CMC which has been making efforts to create the crisis and fight back with Nepal in international arbitration. Nepal has a bitter experience with Italian contractor in Kali Gandaki A when Nepal paid a billion of rupees to settle the case.

What is Wrong with CMC?

So far as CMC disputes on its performance is concerned, it is dealing its legal case in Italy. Its Press release issued from Ravenna, December 7th says:

Following the press release of 2nd December 2018, CMC communicates that, through a decree published today, the Court of Ravenna admitted the Company to the procedure of arrangement with the creditors, with reserve according to art. 161 subsection 6, of the R.D. 267/1942 (Italian Insolvency Law).

The Court of Ravenna provided 60 days for the presentation by the Company of the proposal of arrangement with the creditors, also appointing three Judicial Commissioners, Antonio Gaiani, Luca Mandrioli and Andrea Ferri. The Company’s Board of Directors keeps on carrying out the ordinary activities, while the Judicial Commissioners, besides expressing their opinion on the extraordinary acts, will supervise the activity of the Company. CMC favorably acknowledges the decision of the Court and, in relation to this, confirms that it is proceeding with the elaboration of the arrangement plan, in order to guarantee the continuity.