16 People Die And 10 Injure In Bus Accident In Dang

16 People Die And 10 Injure In Bus Accident In Dang

Dec. 21, 2018, 7:06 p.m.

16 People Die And 10 Injure In a Bus Accident In Dang. A bus carrying students crashed at Ramri of Tulsipur Sub-Municipality-9. According to police, nine men and one woman were killed. District Police Office Dang has already mobilized 18 police to conduct the rescue operation.

The bus is returning from Mulapani Botanical Garnden of Kapurkot in Salyan.The police said that the bus was carrying nine female and 21 male at the time of accidents. As the rescue operation has just started, more casualties will be likely.

The bus fell from a hill below 300 meters.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Four Dies And Three Injures In Four Separate Accidents
Dec 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd and Doha Bank Ink Agreement
Dec 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd Opens Two Branchless Banking
Dec 21, 2018
Qatar Airways Launches Flight To Da Nang Vietnamese City
Dec 21, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Ushers In the Christmas Celebration With A Tree Lightening Ceremony
Dec 21, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Four Dies And Three Injures In Four Separate Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
Eight Years Old Child Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Tanker Killed A Cyclist In Rupandehi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
17 People Killed And 15 Injured In Truck Accident In Nuwakot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
10 Killed In Road Accidents In Palpa, Udayapur,Dhanusha and Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
9 Die In Separate Road Accidents In Siraha, Dhanusa, Saptari, And Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepali Cricketer Lamichhane Has A Good Start By News Desk Dec 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd and Doha Bank Ink Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd Opens Two Branchless Banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2018
Qatar Airways Launches Flight To Da Nang Vietnamese City By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Ushers In the Christmas Celebration With A Tree Lightening Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2018
"Peace Corps Supporting Nepal" Scott Skinner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75