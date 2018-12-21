16 People Die And 10 Injure In Bus Accident In Dang

16 People Die And 10 Injure In a Bus Accident In Dang. A bus carrying students crashed at Ramri of Tulsipur Sub-Municipality-9. According to police, nine men and one woman were killed. District Police Office Dang has already mobilized 18 police to conduct the rescue operation.

The bus is returning from Mulapani Botanical Garnden of Kapurkot in Salyan.The police said that the bus was carrying nine female and 21 male at the time of accidents. As the rescue operation has just started, more casualties will be likely.

The bus fell from a hill below 300 meters.