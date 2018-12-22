Lalitpur Patriots Lifts Everest Premier League

Lalitpur Patriots win a nerve-racking final match of the second rendition of Everest Premier League beating Bhairahawa Gladiators by 14 runs at Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Gladiators went down to Patriots with all out at 141 runs in 20 overs after failing to chase a target of 156 runs posed by the latter who were sent to bat first after losing the toss.

Left-hand-batsman Jaykishan Anilbhai Kolsawala hit an elegant tally of 57 runs (3-4s and 3-6s) off 52 balls to contribute in Patriots’ title triumph.

Similarly, Patriots’ slow left-arm–orthodox bowler Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi shined as he outfoxed Gladiators’ bigwig batsmen- Doeschate, Vesawkar and Naveed- to mark three crucial wickets for his squad.

Gladiators were off to a flying start with only two wickets down with 71 runs till 11th over of their batting spell but failed to hold the momentum soon after Aarif Sheikh was stumped back to the pavilion in 12th over.

Courtesy: The Himalayan Times