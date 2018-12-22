Lalitpur Patriots Lifts Everest Premier League

Lalitpur Patriots Lifts Everest Premier League

Dec. 22, 2018, 8:56 p.m.

Lalitpur Patriots win a nerve-racking final match of the second rendition of Everest Premier League beating Bhairahawa Gladiators by 14 runs at Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Gladiators went down to Patriots with all out at 141 runs in 20 overs after failing to chase a target of 156 runs posed by the latter who were sent to bat first after losing the toss.

Left-hand-batsman Jaykishan Anilbhai Kolsawala hit an elegant tally of 57 runs (3-4s and 3-6s) off 52 balls to contribute in Patriots’ title triumph.

Similarly, Patriots’ slow left-arm–orthodox bowler Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi shined as he outfoxed Gladiators’ bigwig batsmen- Doeschate, Vesawkar and Naveed- to mark three crucial wickets for his squad.

Gladiators were off to a flying start with only two wickets down with 71 runs till 11th over of their batting spell but failed to hold the momentum soon after Aarif Sheikh was stumped back to the pavilion in 12th over.

Courtesy: The Himalayan Times

News Desk

People Celebrate Yomari, Dhanya Poornima And Udhauli Festivals
Dec 22, 2018
Nepali Cricketer Lamichhane Has A Good Start
Dec 21, 2018
Zero Movie Review: Preposterous Drivel
Dec 21, 2018
10 New Plants Discovered This Year
Dec 21, 2018
Men In Black International Trailer: Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson Team Up In Black
Dec 21, 2018

More on Sports

Nepali Cricketer Lamichhane Has A Good Start By News Desk 1 day, 9 hours ago
Sandeep Lamichhane To Play Big Bash League Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Liverpool 3-1 Win Over Man United By News Desk 5 days, 17 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Wins African Award For Second Year By News Desk 1 week ago
Mayor Shakya Opens Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T-20 Cricket Tournament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
India Claim Dramatic Win In Australia By News Desk 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

ADB SASEC ROAD Road To Prosperity By Keshab Poudel Dec 22, 2018
MANITA AND SHRINKHALA Hits And Misses By A Correspondent Dec 22, 2018
Chhaupadi: A Taboo Leading To Death And Various Health Issues In Women By Shweta Singh Dec 22, 2018
NEPAL AIRLINES Facing Assaults By A Correspondent Dec 22, 2018
IMF PREDICTION Growth Over 6.5 By A Correspondent Dec 22, 2018
COP24 Outcomes And Nepal’s Participation By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Dec 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75