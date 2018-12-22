Rabi Od Wins Nepal Idol Session 2

Dec. 22, 2018, 7:49 a.m.

Rabi Od wins the Nepal Idol Grand Finale on Friday evening. Along with Od, three others Bikram Baral, Sumit Pathak and Asmita Adhikary also contested in the final to become Nepal Idol. However, Rabi Od finally secured the victory in the Nepal idol Grand Finale Session 2. Nepal Idol is the first International franchise in Nepalese television history.

Nepal Idol is the first International franchise in Nepalese television history. Nepal Idol reality singing competition that is part of the Idols franchise created by Simon Fuller and owned by 19 Entertainment and Fremantle Media.

I n the final, Rabi Od from Far West secured first, Bikram Baral of Jhapa stood second and Sumit Pathak from Jhapa secured third. The award of third runner up went to Asmita Adhikari of Jhapa. Asmita is the only woman reached to the top ten.

AP1 TV acquired the production rights for Nepal Idol. The series aims to find new solo recording artists from across Nepal and the winner would be decided by viewers' votes through official voting App Respect & Rise and SMS

Chairman of Annapurna Network Captain Rameshwor Thapa, managing director Laxmi Poudel and Group editor of Annapurna Media Network Vijaya Kumar Pandey distributed award.

Nepal_Idol_judge.jpg

Photo courtesy: Sulav Shrestha, Deshsanchar.com

