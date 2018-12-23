Asian Film Festival: 40 Films To Be Screened, Amol Palekar To Be Felicitated

Asian Film Festival: 40 Films To Be Screened, Amol Palekar To Be Felicitated

Dec. 23, 2018, 9:10 a.m.

Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar will be conferred with Zenith Asia Award at 9th Asian Film Festival on December 25.

This was announced at a press conference on Friday by Virendra Chitrav, the director of the film festival.

Renowned director Kumar Shahani will present the award to Palekar at the National Films Archive of India (NFAI), where the festival will be hosted between December 24 and 30. Zenith Asia Award is awarded to a senior director for their contribution to world cinema.

The festival will feature 40 films from 10 countries across Asia, besides Indian language films in Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Marathi, Hindi, Malayalam, and Manipuri. It will open with the 2017 Turkish film ‘Zer’ directed by Karim OZ.“With Asian cinema becoming a major attraction all over the world in recent years, it is our objective to bring good and meaningful films for the audience. While other festivals focus on global cinema, Asian Film Festival focuses on films that are relatable to the Asian audience in terms of culture and lifestyle,” said Chitrav.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

Juventus Beat Roma 1-0 To Be Serie A ‘Winter Champion’
Dec 23, 2018
'Volcano Tsunami' Hits Indonesia After Krakatoa Eruption
Dec 23, 2018
Lalitpur Patriots Lifts Everest Premier League
Dec 22, 2018
People Celebrate Yomari, Dhanya Poornima And Udhauli Festivals
Dec 22, 2018
Nepali Cricketer Lamichhane Has A Good Start
Dec 21, 2018

More on Entertainment

Rabi Od Wins Nepal Idol Session 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Zero Movie Review: Preposterous Drivel By News Desk 2 days ago
Men In Black International Trailer: Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson Team Up In Black By News Desk 2 days, 1 hour ago
Popular Indian Singer Gajendra Verma To Perform In Kathmandu On Christmas Eve By News Desk 2 days, 19 hours ago
Miss Universe Nepal Manita Devkota , A Favorite Of Miss Universe, Failed In Tough Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Naseeruddin Shah Calls Virat Kohli ‘World’s Worst Behaved Player’ By News Desk 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Juventus Beat Roma 1-0 To Be Serie A ‘Winter Champion’ By News Desk Dec 23, 2018
Premier League: Wayne Rooney Helps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Breathe New Life Into Manchester United By Reuters Dec 23, 2018
'Volcano Tsunami' Hits Indonesia After Krakatoa Eruption By News Desk Dec 23, 2018
Lalitpur Patriots Lifts Everest Premier League By News Desk Dec 22, 2018
ADB SASEC ROAD Road To Prosperity By Keshab Poudel Dec 22, 2018
MANITA AND SHRINKHALA Hits And Misses By A Correspondent Dec 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75