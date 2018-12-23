Asian Film Festival: 40 Films To Be Screened, Amol Palekar To Be Felicitated

Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar will be conferred with Zenith Asia Award at 9th Asian Film Festival on December 25.

This was announced at a press conference on Friday by Virendra Chitrav, the director of the film festival.

Renowned director Kumar Shahani will present the award to Palekar at the National Films Archive of India (NFAI), where the festival will be hosted between December 24 and 30. Zenith Asia Award is awarded to a senior director for their contribution to world cinema.

The festival will feature 40 films from 10 countries across Asia, besides Indian language films in Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Marathi, Hindi, Malayalam, and Manipuri. It will open with the 2017 Turkish film ‘Zer’ directed by Karim OZ.“With Asian cinema becoming a major attraction all over the world in recent years, it is our objective to bring good and meaningful films for the audience. While other festivals focus on global cinema, Asian Film Festival focuses on films that are relatable to the Asian audience in terms of culture and lifestyle,” said Chitrav.

Courtesy: The Indian Express