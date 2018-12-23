Nepal Elected Member Of UN PBC

Nepal has been elected as a member of the Organizational Committee of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) today. Along with Nepal, Egypt, Guatemala, Kenya and Mexico were elected under 'General Assembly category' for the tenure of two years starting from 1 January 2019. Considering its contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security, Nepal was unanimously elected by the UN General Assembly from the Asia Pacific region.

Currently, Nepal is the fifth major troop and police contributing country for the UN peacekeeping operations. Earlier, Nepal served in the PBC twice in 2008-10 and 2011-15. In 2010, it was entrusted to chair the Working Group on lessons learned of the Commission. Nepal will contribute to the work of the PBC with its rich experience of UN peacekeeping operations as well as that of the uniquely successful endogenous and nationally-driven peace process. Today's election has provided yet another opportunity for the country to further enhance its substantive engagements in the multilateral platform.

A 31-member body, the PBC was established in 2005 with a mandate to provide support to the countries affected by conflicts for reconstruction and institutionbuilding by promoting an integrated, strategic and coherent approach to peacebuilding.

It provides advisory service to the General Assembly and the Security Council on matters of peacebuilding and sustaining Peace. In the wake of the recent reforms of the UN System and surge of the notion of sustaining peace, the PBC has gained prominence in the peace continuum