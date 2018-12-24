History, Importance And Significance Of Christmas Festival

Christmas celebrated across the world on December 25 every year, the day marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, and the second of the Holy Trinity of Christianity (the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit).

According to legend, Christ was born in a stable in Bethlehem to Mother Mary and Saint Joseph. In 336 A.D., Emperor Constantine or Constantine the Great, a Christian Roman Emperor, declared that December 25 will be celebrated as Christmas to mark the birth of Christ.

Over the centuries, Christmas has become one of the biggest festivals to be celebrated all over the world. Not only do followers of Christianity take part in the celebrations, but non-Christians do the same. Celebrations start from Christmas Eve (December 24) and continue till Boxing Day (December 26).

According to the Holy Bible, the virgin Mother Mary was engaged to Joseph when she miraculously conceived through the Holy Spirit. She was foretold about this by an angel of God, who further said she will name the child Jesus and he will be known as the Messiah, or savior. The shepherds were the first to see the newborn, following them, three kings from faraway lands, guided by the Star of David, visited the baby and offered him precious gifts.

The birth of Christ is an event of utmost importance to the followers of Christianity. It is believed that God had sent his Son on earth as a sacrifice to redeem the people of the world from their sins. This sacrifice denotes crucifixion of Christ, which many Christian congregations believe is the sacrifice He made so the rest of the world’s sins could be forgiven.

Many attend the midnight mass at Churches followed by an elaborate Christmas feast on this day. Christmas carols and Santa Claus are important part of the festivity, especially for children. Church choirs sing Christmas carols while some people dress up as Santa Claus with a bag full of candies and presents to be given to children.

During this time, pine trees are decorated with colourful bells, candles, candies, stars and gift stockings. Most of the Christmas decorations consist of four colours — red, green, golden and white, and they have some significance as well. While green denotes eternal life, red signifies the blood Christ shed, golden denotes royalty (he was known as the Son of David, the King of Israel) and white denotes peace.

The Christmas feast is a delicious spread that the entire family enjoys together. The traditional Christmas meal comprises of delicacies such as roasted turkey, gingerbread, roasted chicken, mince-pie, Christmas cake, pudding, eggnog, mashed potatoes and mulled wine.

Courtesy: The Indian Express