UP Chief Minister Adityanath Is Positive To Settle Problems In Border

UP Chief Minister Adityanath Is Positive To Settle Problems In Border

Dec. 25, 2018, 12:13 p.m.

Nepalese industrialist delegation led by Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bhawani Rana and Chief Minister of Indian State of Utter Pradesh Adityanath exchanged the views to sort out various problems in Nepal-India border in Nepalgunj.

Rana led delegation discussed the problems related to border points lied in Utter Pradesh State. Chairman of FNCCI Nepalgunj Nandalal Baisya said that chief minister Adityanath has shown positive gesture to settle the issue.

U.P-1.jpg

Chief Minister Adityanath has expressed his commitment to observe the activities in border directly. Nepalese side raised the issues of transit system introduced in UP for Nepalese herbal export and Indian tourists flying to Mansarobar from Nepalgunj.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chhaya Center Opened In Thamel
Dec 25, 2018
Nepal Expects More Chinese Investment In Infrastructure: Global Times
Dec 25, 2018
Nepal Police Is Investigating Nirmala Panta’s Rape And Murder Case: Police Chief Khanal
Dec 25, 2018
Nepali Christians Celebrates X-Mas Across Nepal
Dec 25, 2018
Students Seek UN Support to Expose Mystery of Nirmala’s Murder
Dec 24, 2018

More on News

Chhaya Center Opened In Thamel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 26 minutes ago
Government Distributes Relief Materials To Fire Victim In Kalikot By News Desk 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal Police Is Investigating Nirmala Panta’s Rape And Murder Case: Police Chief Khanal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Nepali Christians Celebrates X-Mas Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
Students Seek UN Support to Expose Mystery of Nirmala’s Murder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Paanch Pokhari Cricket Club Wins Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T-20 Cricket By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Expects More Chinese Investment In Infrastructure: Global Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2018
India’s New Electricity Regulations Paves a Way To Export Nepal’s Energy To Third Country (With A Full Document) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 24, 2018
Can We Escape The Corset? By Aditi Aryal Dec 24, 2018
History, Importance And Significance Of Christmas Festival By News Desk Dec 24, 2018
After #MeToo movement, 50 million Google searches on sexual harassment: Study By News Desk Dec 24, 2018
281 People Died And 1,016 Injuring In Tidal Wave Following Eruption Of Volcano In Indonesia By News Desk Dec 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75