UP Chief Minister Adityanath Is Positive To Settle Problems In Border

Nepalese industrialist delegation led by Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bhawani Rana and Chief Minister of Indian State of Utter Pradesh Adityanath exchanged the views to sort out various problems in Nepal-India border in Nepalgunj.

Rana led delegation discussed the problems related to border points lied in Utter Pradesh State. Chairman of FNCCI Nepalgunj Nandalal Baisya said that chief minister Adityanath has shown positive gesture to settle the issue.

Chief Minister Adityanath has expressed his commitment to observe the activities in border directly. Nepalese side raised the issues of transit system introduced in UP for Nepalese herbal export and Indian tourists flying to Mansarobar from Nepalgunj.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar