Nepal Police Is Investigating Nirmala Panta’s Rape And Murder Case: Police Chief Khanal

Dec. 25, 2018, noon

Nepal Police is honestly and seriously investigating the rape and murder crime on Nirmala Panta. He said that Nepal Police has been employing all experts group to settle the Panta’s rape and murder case. He also said Nepal Police needs support from all to arrest the culprit.

Inspector General of Police Sharbendra Khanal said that Nepal Police has made some significant achievements in law and order, crime investigation, policies and administrative work.

Addressing a press conference in Police Headquarter, IGP Khanal briefed the steps taken by police to strengthen police organizations and progress made in investigation of crimes. He also highlighted the policy level change in Nepal Police including financial transparency.

